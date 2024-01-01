$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
GT
Location
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
Used
21,206KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXMG6NH133984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 6123A
- Mileage 21,206 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
2022 Dodge Charger