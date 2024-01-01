Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Dodge Charger

21,206 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Dodge Charger

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Dodge Charger

GT

Location

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

  1. 11560656
  2. 11560656
  3. 11560656
  4. 11560656
  5. 11560656
  6. 11560656
  7. 11560656
  8. 11560656
  9. 11560656
  10. 11560656
  11. 11560656
  12. 11560656
  13. 11560656
  14. 11560656
  15. 11560656
  16. 11560656
  17. 11560656
  18. 11560656
  19. 11560656
  20. 11560656
  21. 11560656
  22. 11560656
  23. 11560656
  24. 11560656
  25. 11560656
  26. 11560656
  27. 11560656
  28. 11560656
  29. 11560656
  30. 11560656
  31. 11560656
  32. 11560656
  33. 11560656
  34. 11560656
  35. 11560656
  36. 11560656
  37. 11560656
  38. 11560656
  39. 11560656
  40. 11560656
  41. 11560656
  42. 11560656
  43. 11560656
  44. 11560656
  45. 11560656
  46. 11560656
  47. 11560656
  48. 11560656
  49. 11560656
  50. 11560656
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,206KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXMG6NH133984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 6123A
  • Mileage 21,206 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland - Cooled Seats for sale in Indian Head, SK
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland - Cooled Seats 62,505 KM $48,569 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Explorer XLT - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Indian Head, SK
2023 Ford Explorer XLT - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 43,885 KM $48,596 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Blazer True North - Power Liftgate for sale in Indian Head, SK
2022 Chevrolet Blazer True North - Power Liftgate 59,232 KM $39,956 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

Call Dealer

306-695-XXXX

(click to show)

306-695-2254

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

306-695-2254

Contact Seller
2022 Dodge Charger