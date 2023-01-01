$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler
306-695-2254
2022 Ford Transit 350
2022 Ford Transit 350
Location
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
47,639KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9606280
- Stock #: 4278A
- VIN: 1FBAX2Y85LKB19553
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 47,639 KM
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0