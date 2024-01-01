Menu
2022 RAM 1500

46,021 KM

Details Features

$54,897

+ tax & licensing
Location

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$54,897

+ taxes & licensing

46,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT7NN122943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,021 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited - Sunroof - Premium Audio for sale in Indian Head, SK
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited - Sunroof - Premium Audio 105,633 KM $44,589 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Tradesman - Proximity Key - Touchscreen for sale in Indian Head, SK
2021 RAM 1500 Tradesman - Proximity Key - Touchscreen 26,589 KM $43,968 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel - Apple CarPlay for sale in Indian Head, SK
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel - Apple CarPlay 53,256 KM $64,995 + tax & lic

2022 RAM 1500