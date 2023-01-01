Menu
2022 RAM 3500

8,779 KM

Details Features

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2022 RAM 3500

2022 RAM 3500

Tradesman

2022 RAM 3500

Tradesman

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

  1. 10352508
  2. 10352508
  3. 10352508
  4. 10352508
  5. 10352508
  6. 10352508
  7. 10352508
Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

8,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10352508
  Stock #: 13923A
  VIN: 3C63RRGL0NG363013

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 8,779 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

