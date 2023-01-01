$CALL+ tax & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler
2022 RAM 3500
Tradesman
Location
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
8,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10352508
- Stock #: 13923A
- VIN: 3C63RRGL0NG363013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 8,779 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0