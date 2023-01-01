Menu
2003 Ford F-350

122,888 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2003 Ford F-350

2003 Ford F-350

Super Duty

2003 Ford F-350

Super Duty

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,888KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9988208
  • Stock #: 1800
  • VIN: 1FTSW31F13EA92738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,888 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

New Arrival! This 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 122,888 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 7.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

