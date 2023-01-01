2003 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 8 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9988208

9988208 Stock #: 1800

1800 VIN: 1FTSW31F13EA92738

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 122,888 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.