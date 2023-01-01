$CALL+ tax & licensing
2003 Ford F-350
Super Duty
122,888KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9988208
- Stock #: 1800
- VIN: 1FTSW31F13EA92738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,888 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 122,888 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 7.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
