2008 BMW X5

4.8i AWD 4dr SUV

2008 BMW X5

4.8i AWD 4dr SUV

Kindersley Mainline Motor Products

504 12th Ave. E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2653

  1. 4785693
$7,993

+ taxes & licensing

  • 218,008KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4785693
  • Stock #: 50801
  • VIN: 5UXFE835X8LZ98703
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Dark gray
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Welcome. This 2008 BMW X5 is for sale today in Kindersley. This SUV has 218,008 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 350HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine. Located at 504 12th Ave East in Kindersley, we are easily accessible from SK-7. We have an outstanding reputation because we put our customers first. Our representatives at Kindersley Mainline Motor Products are seasoned professionals who have experience working with a large variety of used vehicles. Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kindersley Mainline Motor Products

Kindersley Mainline Motor Products

504 12th Ave. E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2653

