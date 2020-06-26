Menu
2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

  • 227,823KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5259125
  • Stock #: 49436
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V48FC33820
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

New Arrival! This 2008 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 227,823 kms. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 300HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. Located at 504 12th Ave East in Kindersley, we are easily accessible from SK-7. We have an outstanding reputation because we put our customers first. Our representatives at Kindersley Mainline Motor Products are seasoned professionals who have experience working with a large variety of used vehicles. Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

