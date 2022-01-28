$14,444+ tax & licensing
$14,444
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Ford Edge
Limited
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
109,546KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8187855
- Stock #: 1702
- VIN: 2FMDK49C59BA39321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,546 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This SUV has 109,546 kms. It's white platinum in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $131.80 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $399 administration fee added to sale price. ). See dealer for details.
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
