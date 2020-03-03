Menu
2009 GMC Yukon

Denali

2009 GMC Yukon

Denali

Kindersley Mainline Motor Products

504 12th Ave. E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2653

$13,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4785696
  • Stock #: 50810
  • VIN: 1GKFK13229J102015
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Ebony
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Hello. This 2009 GMC Yukon is for sale today in Kindersley. TRUE MILEAGE UNKNOWN. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 403HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kindersley Mainline Motor Products

504 12th Ave. E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

504 12th Ave. E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2653

