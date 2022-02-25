Menu
2010 Ford F-150

379,054 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

379,054KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8414319
  • Stock #: N058A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV9AFC86965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 379,054 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2010 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 379,054 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

