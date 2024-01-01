Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>OnStar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> The GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the most capable and competent trucks in its competitive segment. This 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>The 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Regular Cab pickup has 225,625 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 195HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

225,625 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

WT - OnStar - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

WT - OnStar - Cruise Control

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
225,625KM
VIN 1GTPCTEX8AZ285802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 225,625 KM

Vehicle Description

OnStar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

The GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the most capable and competent trucks in its competitive segment. This 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Regular Cab pickup has 225,625 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 195HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Safety

Onstar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

Used 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale in Kindersley, SK
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty 91,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate for sale in Kindersley, SK
2021 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 45,370 KM $32,694 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited - Leather Seats for sale in Kindersley, SK
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited - Leather Seats 64,666 KM $45,694 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Sierra 1500