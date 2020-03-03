Menu
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PLATINUM EDITION

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PLATINUM EDITION

Kindersley Mainline Motor Products

504 12th Ave. E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2653

$5,491

+ taxes & licensing

  • 183,496KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4785651
  • Stock #: 50716
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5EU0BF304779
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

The Chevy Malibu stands out as a domestic leader in the competitive mid-size sedan segment. This 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today in Kindersley. The 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This sedan has 183,496 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. Located at 504 12th Ave East in Kindersley, we are easily accessible from SK-7. We have an outstanding reputation because we put our customers first. Our representatives at Kindersley Mainline Motor Products are seasoned professionals who have experience working with a large variety of used vehicles. Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

