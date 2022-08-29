$170,649+ tax & licensing
$170,649
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Taurus
Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
90,215KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9310015
- Stock #: 1754
- VIN: 1FAHP2JW5BG128439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bordeaux Reserve Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
The responsive powertrain gives you confidence on the road while the interior keeps everybody comfortable in this Ford Taurus. This 2011 Ford Taurus is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The Ford Taurus has been a household name for decades for good reasons. It's a strong, reliable sedan that you can count on every day. A responsive powertrain combined with impressive safety features inspire a confident drive in any situation. A bold exterior, a refined interior, and advanced technology make the Taurus a cut above other full-size sedans. This sedan has 90,215 kms. It's bordeaux reserve red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 263HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Sync, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $1557.16 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $699 administration fee added to sale price. ). See dealer for details.
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Sync
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
