2011 Toyota Venza
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
136,987KM
Used
- Stock #: P129A
- VIN: 4T3BK3BB1BU062377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for something bigger than a wagon and smaller than an SUV? The unique size of the Venza could be for you. This 2011 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The 2011 Toyota Venza is a tall, midsize wagon aimed at consumers seeking a generous helping of space and amenities in a five-passenger vehicle. With plenty of room for passengers and cargo and the driveability of a mid-size sedan, the Venza is a comfortable family hauler.This SUV has 136,987 kms. It's bronze in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
