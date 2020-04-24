Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Kindersley Mainline Motor Products

504 12th Ave. E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2653

$9,491

+ taxes & licensing

  • 191,977KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4933521
  • Stock #: 51387
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFGXCT241814
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package! For a safe, reliable family vehicle that's also stylish and fun to drive, look no further than this Dodge Journey. This 2012 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 191,977 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start. Located at 504 12th Ave East in Kindersley, we are easily accessible from SK-7. We have an outstanding reputation because we put our customers first. Our representatives at Kindersley Mainline Motor Products are seasoned professionals who have experience working with a large variety of used vehicles. Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

504 12th Ave. E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

