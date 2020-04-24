504 12th Ave. E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera! Proven performance, ability and loyalty come together with a level of contemporary styling that you won't get on other SUVs. The 2012 GMC Acadia is an SUV that you can trust. This 2012 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. The 2012 GMC Acadia gives you everything you want in a crossover SUV. If you want a rugged SUV, but don't need a lane-hogging monster, the Acadia is a nice size. It can haul passengers and cargo comfortably while returning respectable fuel economy and a smooth ride. From its ample passenger room, impressive towing capacity, and a long list of standard features, the GMC Acadia has it all. This SUV has 152,810 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package. Located at 504 12th Ave East in Kindersley, we are easily accessible from SK-7. We have an outstanding reputation because we put our customers first. Our representatives at Kindersley Mainline Motor Products are seasoned professionals who have experience working with a large variety of used vehicles. Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
