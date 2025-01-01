Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> The Lincoln MKT is a solid option for consumers shopping for a six or seven passenger luxury crossover wagon, says Edmunds. This 2012 Lincoln MKT is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>A sophisticated fusion of design and function, Lincoln MKT entices you with an alluring exterior. Then it charms with an exquisitely tailored and blissfully quiet interior. On the road, MKT delivers a responsively exhilarating and remarkably smooth ride courtesy of sophisticated technologies. See what makes the Lincoln MKT different from other luxury crossovers. This SUV has 103,495 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMHJ5AT0CBL50561 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMHJ5AT0CBL50561</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

2012 Lincoln MKT

103,495 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Lincoln MKT

EcoBoost - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12697935

2012 Lincoln MKT

EcoBoost - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,495KM
VIN 2LMHJ5AT0CBL50561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

The Lincoln MKT is a solid option for consumers shopping for a six or seven passenger luxury crossover wagon, says Edmunds. This 2012 Lincoln MKT is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

A sophisticated fusion of design and function, Lincoln MKT entices you with an alluring exterior. Then it charms with an exquisitely tailored and blissfully quiet interior. On the road, MKT delivers a responsively exhilarating and remarkably smooth ride courtesy of sophisticated technologies. See what makes the Lincoln MKT different from other luxury crossovers. This SUV has 103,495 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMHJ5AT0CBL50561.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats for sale in Kindersley, SK
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats 211,025 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in Kindersley, SK
2021 Ford F-150 157,108 KM $34,694 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands - Heated Seats for sale in Kindersley, SK
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands - Heated Seats 41,286 KM $34,694 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2012 Lincoln MKT