2012 Lincoln MKT
EcoBoost - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
Used
103,495KM
VIN 2LMHJ5AT0CBL50561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,495 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
The Lincoln MKT is a solid option for consumers shopping for a six or seven passenger luxury crossover wagon, says Edmunds. This 2012 Lincoln MKT is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
A sophisticated fusion of design and function, Lincoln MKT entices you with an alluring exterior. Then it charms with an exquisitely tailored and blissfully quiet interior. On the road, MKT delivers a responsively exhilarating and remarkably smooth ride courtesy of sophisticated technologies. See what makes the Lincoln MKT different from other luxury crossovers. This SUV has 103,495 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMHJ5AT0CBL50561.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
