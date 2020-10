Vehicle Features

Seating 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features 17 inch Aluminum Wheels FLEXIBLE SEATING 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt and Slide Seat 3 Zone Temperature Control Uconnect w/4.3 inch Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.