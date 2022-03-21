$14,694+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,694
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2013 Ford F-150
2013 Ford F-150
STX - SiriusXM
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$14,694
+ taxes & licensing
176,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8912686
- Stock #: 1737
- VIN: 1FTMF1EM9DKE58731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2013 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 176,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTMF1EM9DKE58731.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0