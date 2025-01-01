Menu
<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> Thanks to its boxy shape, the Ford Flex has a ton of interior room for passengers and cargo. This 2013 Ford Flex is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger and cargo room, and car-like handling that makes us wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than most minivans and crossovers, the Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This SUV has 347,000 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMGK5C80DBD33189 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMGK5C80DBD33189</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

347,000 KM

SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

12200710

SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Used
347,000KM
VIN 2FMGK5C80DBD33189

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 347,000 KM

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Thanks to its boxy shape, the Ford Flex has a ton of interior room for passengers and cargo. This 2013 Ford Flex is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger and cargo room, and car-like handling that makes us wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than most minivans and crossovers, the Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This SUV has 347,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMGK5C80DBD33189.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Heated Seats

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Bluetooth

Sync
SiriusXM

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

