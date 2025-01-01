$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Ford Flex
SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2013 Ford Flex
SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
347,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMGK5C80DBD33189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 347,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Thanks to its boxy shape, the Ford Flex has a ton of interior room for passengers and cargo. This 2013 Ford Flex is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger and cargo room, and car-like handling that makes us wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than most minivans and crossovers, the Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This SUV has 347,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMGK5C80DBD33189.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Thanks to its boxy shape, the Ford Flex has a ton of interior room for passengers and cargo. This 2013 Ford Flex is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger and cargo room, and car-like handling that makes us wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than most minivans and crossovers, the Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This SUV has 347,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMGK5C80DBD33189.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Sync
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
2024 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio 32,125 KM $47,694 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 92,501 KM $32,694 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Low Mileage 24,394 KM $102,694 + tax & lic
Email Tisdale's Sales And Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2013 Ford Flex