$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer
XLT - Bluetooth - SYNC
2014 Ford Explorer
XLT - Bluetooth - SYNC
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,500KM
VIN 1FM5K8D80EGA39079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
The Explorer is the SUV that started the craze - and its still a contender, with a premium interior that seats seven, high-tech features, and robust mechanicals. -Car and Driver. This 2014 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 202,500 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D80EGA39079.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Sync
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
2014 Ford Explorer