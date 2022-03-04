Menu
2014 Ford F-150

123,654 KM

$50,694

+ tax & licensing
$50,694

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

SVT RAPTOR

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$50,694

+ taxes & licensing

123,654KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8559920
  • Stock #: 1713A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1R63EFA02111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED RUBY
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,654 KM

Vehicle Description

Blind Spot Detection, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, SYNC, MyFord Touch!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 123,654 kms. It's red ruby in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 411HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Sync, Myford Touch, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1R63EFA02111.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $341.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $699 administration fee added to sale price. ). See dealer for details.

Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
MyFord Touch
Aluminum Wheels
Sync
Blind Spot Detection

