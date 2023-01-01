$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-350
Super Duty
Location
225,880KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10342722
- Stock #: P170A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT1EEA69719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 225,880 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter what the task, the Ford Super Duty works hard and plays hard. This 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 225,880 kms. It's ingot silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT1EEA69719.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
