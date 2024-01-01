$CALL+ tax & licensing

2014 Ford Fusion
Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
2014 Ford Fusion
Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,123KM
VIN 3FA6P0D91ER124791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Striking style, smart engineering, and advanced technology come together to create the well-balanced Ford Fusion sedan. This 2014 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 133,123 kms. It's white platinum in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0D91ER124791.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2014 Ford Fusion