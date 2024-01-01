Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> Striking style, smart engineering, and advanced technology come together to create the well-balanced Ford Fusion sedan. This 2014 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 133,123 kms. Its white platinum in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0D91ER124791 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0D91ER124791</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2014 Ford Fusion

133,123 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Fusion

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fusion

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,123KM
VIN 3FA6P0D91ER124791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Striking style, smart engineering, and advanced technology come together to create the well-balanced Ford Fusion sedan. This 2014 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 133,123 kms. It's white platinum in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0D91ER124791.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Kindersley, SK
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 43,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Expedition for sale in Kindersley, SK
2023 Ford Expedition 40,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 for sale in Kindersley, SK
2022 Ford F-150 45,453 KM $73,694 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fusion