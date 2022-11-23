$29,194+ tax & licensing
$29,194
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2014 RAM 1500
Sport - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Fog Lamps
Location
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
153,025KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9381421
- Stock #: 1758A
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT9ES194797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,025 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2014 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 153,025 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7MT9ES194797.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $196.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $699 administration fee added to sale price. ). See dealer for details.
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
