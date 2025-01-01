Menu
<b>Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> Offering unprecedented power, fuel-efficiency and technology, Silverado 1500 is built to get things done. So it is no surprise Silverado was named the Highest Ranked Large Light Duty Pickup in Initial Quality by J.D. Power in 2015. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,787 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

98,787 KM

12254101

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Used
98,787KM
VIN 1GCVKREC5FZ319390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar

Additional Features

Mylink
SiriusXM

