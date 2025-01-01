$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Bluetooth
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Bluetooth
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,787KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCVKREC5FZ319390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,787 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Offering unprecedented power, fuel-efficiency and technology, Silverado 1500 is built to get things done. So it is no surprise Silverado was named the Highest Ranked Large Light Duty Pickup in Initial Quality by J.D. Power in 2015. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,787 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Offering unprecedented power, fuel-efficiency and technology, Silverado 1500 is built to get things done. So it is no surprise Silverado was named the Highest Ranked Large Light Duty Pickup in Initial Quality by J.D. Power in 2015. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,787 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Additional Features
Mylink
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
2024 Ford F-150 STX - Aluminum Wheels - SYNC 4 34,568 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Ford Explorer 26,588 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty 54,926 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Tisdale's Sales And Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500