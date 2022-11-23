Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Escape

78,214 KM

Details Description Features

$24,694

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,694

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

  1. 9435918
  2. 9435918
  3. 9435918
  4. 9435918
  5. 9435918
  6. 9435918
  7. 9435918
  8. 9435918
  9. 9435918
  10. 9435918
  11. 9435918
  12. 9435918
  13. 9435918
  14. 9435918
  15. 9435918
  16. 9435918
  17. 9435918
  18. 9435918
  19. 9435918
  20. 9435918
Contact Seller

$24,694

+ taxes & licensing

78,214KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9435918
  • Stock #: N211A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J9XFUC70319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, this Ford Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. This 2015 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This low mileage SUV has just 78,214 kms. It's ingot silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J9XFUC70319.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $166.26 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $699 administration fee added to sale price. ). See dealer for details.

Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

2015 Ford Escape Tit...
 78,214 KM
$24,694 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 Supe...
 64,000 KM
$81,694 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge Titan...
 98,100 KM
$25,694 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory