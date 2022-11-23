2015 Ford Escape

$24,694 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 2 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9435918

9435918 Stock #: N211A

N211A VIN: 1FMCU9J9XFUC70319

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,214 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.