Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> With a big cargo hold, a comfortable ride, and generous standard features, the three-row 2015 GMC Acadia ably meets the needs of crossover SUV shoppers. Its one of our top picks -Edmunds. This 2015 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>The 2015 GMC Acadia gives you everything you want in a crossover SUV. If you want a rugged SUV, but dont need a lane-hogging monster, the Acadia is a nice size. It can haul passengers and cargo comfortably while returning respectable fuel economy and a smooth ride. From its ample passenger room, impressive towing capacity, and a long list of standard features, the GMC Acadia has it all. This SUV has 274,053 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2015 GMC Acadia

274,053 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12300170

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
274,053KM
VIN 1GKKVPKD9FJ238648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 274,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

With a big cargo hold, a comfortable ride, and generous standard features, the three-row 2015 GMC Acadia ably meets the needs of crossover SUV shoppers. It's one of our top picks -Edmunds. This 2015 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The 2015 GMC Acadia gives you everything you want in a crossover SUV. If you want a rugged SUV, but don't need a lane-hogging monster, the Acadia is a nice size. It can haul passengers and cargo comfortably while returning respectable fuel economy and a smooth ride. From its ample passenger room, impressive towing capacity, and a long list of standard features, the GMC Acadia has it all. This SUV has 274,053 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

Used 2015 GMC Acadia SLE for sale in Kindersley, SK
2015 GMC Acadia SLE 274,053 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L for sale in Kindersley, SK
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L 73,126 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge for sale in Kindersley, SK
2020 Ford Edge 132,123 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Acadia