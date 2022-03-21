$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2016 Ford Edge
Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
72,959KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8668094
- Stock #: N111B
- VIN: 2FMPK4K86GBB19906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,959 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Ford Edge is a perfectly sized crossover. Bold styling, a smooth ride, and plenty of cargo space are just the beginning. This 2016 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 72,959 kms. It's ruby red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. The Titanium trim adds some luxurious features to this Edge. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, LED tail lamps, a foot-activated hands-free power liftgate, a rear view camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K86GBB19906.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
