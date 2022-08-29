$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Expedition
Platinum - Navigation - Sunroof
72,462KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9144208
- Stock #: N040B
- VIN: 1FMJU1MT8GEF39378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,462 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
The Expedition's independent rear suspension soaks up bumps better than its competition and frees up more cargo space. -Car and Driver This 2016 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
Whether it's getting the kids to school or going on a weekend adventure, the Ford Expedition is a jack of all trades. It's one of the only SUV's that can carry up to eight people plus their cargo while towing a boat without skipping a beat. It even returns good fuel economy thanks to the EcoBoost V6 engine. Four-wheel drive is standard on all models so this SUV can take you anywhere. If you need an SUV that does it all, check out this 2016 Ford Expedition! This SUV has 72,462 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Expedition's trim level is Platinum. The Platinum trim pushes this Expedition into luxury territory. It comes with the SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and navigation, leather seats which are heated for the first and second row, a power folding third seat, a power moonroof, a heavy-duty trailer tow package, a backup camera, tasteful chrome trim, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1MT8GEF39378.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Sync
