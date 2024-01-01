$33,694+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Yukon
Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats
2016 GMC Yukon
Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$33,694
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,000KM
VIN 1GKS2CKJ6GR181352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Rear View Camera!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Meet the luxurious 2016 GMC Yukon that's ready for anything you can put infront of it. This 2016 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The 2016 GMC Yukon makes a powerful first impression, from its confident, aerodynamic proportions to its premium accents and refined finish, this sporty utility lives up to its looks with superior capability, comfort and towing capacity. Setting a new standard for large SUVs means engineering technology and infotainment innovations that let you stay conveniently connected and always in control. This SUV has 128,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. This Yukon Denali is the pinnicle of luxury and features many unique options not found on any other GMC Yukon. These features include Denali specific aluminum wheels, signature three-dimensional front grille, projector-beam HID headlamps and unique chrome accents. This Denali also includes a navigation system, power heated and cooled leather front seats with built in memory settings for the pedals, mirrors, seats and steering column. Safety features include lane keep assist, blind spot detection, GMC Stabilitrak, forward collision alert, IntelliBeam headlamps plus much more. If you're looking for the best, this Denali is sure to impress. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio System, Remote Engine Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Navigation
Remote Engine Start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium audio system
Blind S
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
$33,694
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2016 GMC Yukon