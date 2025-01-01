Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This low mileage SUV has just 60,004 kms. Its grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=GlN5OSMnysQY2Bnb7YXUk9K9mIyNdFcc target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is Limited. Get luxury and versatility at a good value in this Tucson Limited. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, an eight-inch touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity 8-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, lane change assist, a hands-free smart tailgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2016 Hyundai Tucson

60,004 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats

12873761

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,004KM
VIN KM8J3CA26GU029806

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,004 KM

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection

2016 Hyundai Tucson