2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

194,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,694

+ tax & licensing
$23,694

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit - Navigation

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit - Navigation

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$23,694

+ taxes & licensing

194,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8928685
  Stock #: N155A
  VIN: 1C4RJFJG2GC363380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver This 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 194,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Summit. The Summit trim adds comfort and technology pushing this SUV to the next level of luxury. It comes with adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, forward collision warning with active braking, Natura Plus leather seats, heated first- and second-row seats, ventilated front seats, wood and leather interior trim, a heated steering wheel, four-wheel drive, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Uconnect 8.4 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, harman/kardon 19-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Cooled Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFJG2GC363380.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

