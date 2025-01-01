Menu
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Created to outlast many others, this 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter offers high grade quality craftsmanship that can be felt both inside and out. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Vans is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This 2016 Sprinter is the transport business silver lining. As one of the most versatile vehicles on the market, the Sprinter offers the same amount of refinement, comfort and interior quality just like any other passenger car by the manufacturer. Surprisingly easy to drive and maneuver, the Sprinter is the trusty, versatile, highly reliable workhorse that wont let you down.This van has 454,988 kms. Its brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.1L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley.

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

454,988 KM

Details Description

$16,694

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Passenger Vans

12707778

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Passenger Vans

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$16,694

+ taxes & licensing

Used
454,988KM
VIN WDZBE7DD7GP227221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # S131A
  • Mileage 454,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Created to outlast many others, this 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter offers high grade quality craftsmanship that can be felt both inside and out. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Vans is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This 2016 Sprinter is the transport business' silver lining. As one of the most versatile vehicles on the market, the Sprinter offers the same amount of refinement, comfort and interior quality just like any other passenger car by the manufacturer. Surprisingly easy to drive and maneuver, the Sprinter is the trusty, versatile, highly reliable workhorse that wont let you down.This van has 454,988 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.1L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter