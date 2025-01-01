$16,694+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Passenger Vans
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$16,694
+ taxes & licensing
Used
454,988KM
VIN WDZBE7DD7GP227221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # S131A
- Mileage 454,988 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Created to outlast many others, this 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter offers high grade quality craftsmanship that can be felt both inside and out. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Vans is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2016 Sprinter is the transport business' silver lining. As one of the most versatile vehicles on the market, the Sprinter offers the same amount of refinement, comfort and interior quality just like any other passenger car by the manufacturer. Surprisingly easy to drive and maneuver, the Sprinter is the trusty, versatile, highly reliable workhorse that wont let you down.This van has 454,988 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.1L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
