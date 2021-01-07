Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2016 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 171,000 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Outdoorsman. This Ram Outdoorsman was made for the great outdoors. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, rubber floor mats, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GT9GS353946.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Compass
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Aluminum Wheels
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Rear child safety locks
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
Step Bumper
Tip Start
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
180 Amp Alternator
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Active grille shutters
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
HD front shock absorbers
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler