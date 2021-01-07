Menu
2016 RAM 1500

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,444

+ tax & licensing
$20,444

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2016 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$20,444

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6590131
  • Stock #: M031A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT9GS353946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2016 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 171,000 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Outdoorsman. This Ram Outdoorsman was made for the great outdoors. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, rubber floor mats, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GT9GS353946.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Compass
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Aluminum Wheels
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Rear child safety locks
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
Step Bumper
Tip Start
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
180 Amp Alternator
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Active grille shutters
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
HD front shock absorbers
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Streaming Audio
98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
1700# Maximum Payload
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Armrests w/Storage
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

