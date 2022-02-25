$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Heated Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
60,168KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8369979
- Stock #: 1703A
- VIN: 3GCUKSEJXHG392792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,168 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 60,168 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. The Silverado 1500 LTZ is as smart as it is strong, offering technology to keep you connected like OnStar with 4G LTE, Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch color touchscreen and bluetooth streaming audio. Comfort and convenience features include a rear vision camera with dynamic guide lines, 60/40 folding bench rear seat, remote vehicle start system, stylish aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate plus it even comes with power heated front seats that allow for 2 memory settings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Touch Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0