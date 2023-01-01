Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

126,001 KM

$22,694

+ tax & licensing
$22,694

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

Crew Plus - Leather Seats

126,001KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10489989
  • Stock #: Q001A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG5HR658054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 126,001 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Crew Plus. Add some extra comfort and convenience to your adventure with the Crew Plus package. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a 6.5-inch touchscreen radio with SiriusXM, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, power dual sliding doors, a power liftgate, overhead bins, a universal garage door opener, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG5HR658054.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

Rear View Camera

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

