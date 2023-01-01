Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Edge

143,879 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
143,879KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10203186
  • Stock #: P124A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K84HBB95352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platnium
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

This Ford Edge is a perfectly sized crossover. Bold styling, a smooth ride, and plenty of cargo space are just the beginning. This 2017 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 143,879 kms. It's white platnium in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. The Titanium trim adds some luxurious features to this Edge. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, LED tail lamps, a foot-activated hands-free power liftgate, a rear view camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K84HBB95352.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

2018 Ford F-150
95,125 KM
$49,694 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-350 Supe...
 113,750 KM
$68,694 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lari...
 51,000 KM
$69,694 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory