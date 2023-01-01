Menu
2017 Ford Escape

101,537 KM

Details Description Features

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

101,537KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10530654
  • Stock #: P234A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J9XHUE10906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Have you driven a Ford lately? If not and are considering a compact SUV, the 2017 Ford Escape has got to be on your list. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 101,537 kms. It's lightning blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is Titanium. Upgrade to this Escape Titanium for extra luxury and style. It comes with blind spot assist, a reverse sensing system, a rearview camera, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a foot-activated power liftgate, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J9XHUE10906.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

