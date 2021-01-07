Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 32,460 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG6HKE29966.
Vehicle Features
Block Heater
glove box
Fixed antenna
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Delayed Accessory Power
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Auto Locking Hubs
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags