$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 6 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8559926

8559926 Stock #: N081A

N081A VIN: 1FTFW1EG4HKD50543

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,696 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.