Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-350

113,750 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-350

2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10178571
  • Stock #: P099A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT2HEB12873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

2017 Motor Trend Truck of the Year This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 113,750 kms. It's ingot silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2HEB12873.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

2022 Ford F-350 Supe...
 33,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lari...
 51,000 KM
$69,694 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150
99,860 KM
$45,694 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory