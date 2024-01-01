Menu
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> This stylish and hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior and impressive capability. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 71,088 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Silverado 1500s trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 LT is a wise choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

71,088 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Aluminum Wheels

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Aluminum Wheels

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,088KM
Used
VIN 3GCUKREC8JG104557

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,088 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500