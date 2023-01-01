$49,694 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 1 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10198320

10198320 Stock #: P113A

P113A VIN: 1FTEW1EG4JKC05648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Guard

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,125 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.