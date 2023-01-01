Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

92,500 KM

Details Description Features

$44,694

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,694

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$44,694

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
92,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10365378
  • Stock #: P192A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG9JKC05189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 92,500 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG9JKC05189.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 92,500 KM
$44,694 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150
135,500 KM
$42,694 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150
68,122 KM
$44,694 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory