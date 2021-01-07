Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Comfort glove box Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Delayed Accessory Power Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front Cigar Lighter(s) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Auto Locking Hubs Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Aluminum Panels Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.