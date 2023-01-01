Menu
2018 Ford F-150

33,800 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

- Low Mileage

2018 Ford F-150

- Low Mileage

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9469983
  • Stock #: N274A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E13JFD71913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 33,800 kms. It's agate black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E13JFD71913.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

