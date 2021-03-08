Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 2500

172,088 KM

$35,444

+ tax & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

172,088KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6644690
  • Stock #: M045A
  • VIN: 1GT12REG9JF164936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Whether at the work site or on the open road, the GMC Sierra 2500HD has the brawn to tackle just about anything. -Car and Driver This 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged, yet refined style. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 172,088 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Four Wheel Drive
6-Speaker Audio System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
Pickup box
Door handles, black
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Suspension Package, Handling/Trailering, heavy-duty includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper (Requires (E63) pickup box.) (Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors
Bumper, front chrome
CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
Grille surround, chrome
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with GMC signature LED lighting
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Rear Vision Camera (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl
Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)
Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Steering wheel, base
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab models.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags Crew Cab: Single-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions (With (ZW9) pickup box ...

