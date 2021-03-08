2018 GMC Sierra 2500...

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Whether at the work site or on the open road, the GMC Sierra 2500HD has the brawn to tackle just about anything. -Car and Driver This 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged, yet refined style. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 172,088 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive
6-Speaker Audio System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags Crew Cab: Single-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions (With (ZW9) pickup box ...
