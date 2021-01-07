2018 GMC Yukon XL

Navigation

Cargo Net

Rear Vision Camera

Front and Rear Park Assist

Premium Sound Package

All-Wheel Drive

Active noise cancellation

Forward collision alert

Head-Up Display includes digital multi-function readouts

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety Alert Seat

Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)

Steering, power

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Glass, deep-tinted

Steering column, power tilt and telescopic

Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass

Windshield, solar absorbing

Defogger, rear-window electric

Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs

Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim

Alternator, 170 amps

Active aero shutters, front

Radio, HD

Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions

Air cleaner, high-capacity

Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil

Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator

Powertrain grade braking

Brakes, VAC power, with VSES

Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear

Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent

Wiper, rear

Windows, power all express down, front express up

Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt

Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats

Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions

StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system

Brakes, Hill Start-Assist

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Rear axle, 3.23 ratio

Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions

Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking

Trailer brake controller, integrated

Fog lamps with chrome surround

Headlamps, projector beam, high intensity discharge

Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Black (Includes bright accent)

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination

Mouldings, bright bodyside

Console, floor with storage area, cup holders

Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal customizable driver display

Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area

Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of the console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in the cargo area.

Seats, heated second row, outboard positions

Steering wheel, Deluxe

Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped

GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg)

Keyless start, push button start

Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control

Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing

Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system

Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off

Liftgate, power, hands free

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...