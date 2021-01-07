Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Get a full size SUV that does it all while with this GMC Yukon XL. This 2018 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. This GMC Yukon XL does it all in style. This low mileage SUV has just 36,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yukon XL's trim level is Denali. It's not hard to tell that the opulent Denali is the top trim of the Yukon. It comes standard with high-end features including perforated leather seats heated and ventilated in front, heated second-row seats, memory driver's seat, steering column, mirrors, and pedals, a head-up display, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, active noise cancellation, remote start, a wireless charging mat, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 5 USB ports, and Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker audio, OnStar, a distinct Denali appearance package, a rear vision camera, enhanced safety tech, HID automatic headlights, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
Cargo Net
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Premium Sound Package
All-Wheel Drive
Active noise cancellation
Forward collision alert
Head-Up Display includes digital multi-function readouts
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety Alert Seat
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Steering, power
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Glass, deep-tinted
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Windshield, solar absorbing
Defogger, rear-window electric
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim
Alternator, 170 amps
Active aero shutters, front
Radio, HD
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
Powertrain grade braking
Brakes, VAC power, with VSES
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent
Wiper, rear
Windows, power all express down, front express up
Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt
Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Fog lamps with chrome surround
Headlamps, projector beam, high intensity discharge
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Black (Includes bright accent)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
Mouldings, bright bodyside
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal customizable driver display
Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of the console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in the cargo area.
Seats, heated second row, outboard positions
Steering wheel, Deluxe
Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg)
Keyless start, push button start
Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control
Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing
Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Liftgate, power, hands free
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.