2019 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
79,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9850301
- Stock #: N280A
- VIN: 1GNSKBKCXKR365426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
The Chevy Tahoe offers advanced safety and driver assistance features to help you stay confident and in control when you're behind the wheel. This 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 79,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LT. Stepping up to this Tahoe LT is a great choice as it comes with many driver assistance features like low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, safety alert seat and IntelliBeam headlamps. It also includes a power liftgate with programmable height, heated leather front seats with memory settings, an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi, SiriusXM, a premium Bose sound system, rear parking assistance, tri-zone automatic climate control, power adjustable pedals, remote vehicle start and leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
remote start
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Intellibeam
Lane Keep Assist
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0